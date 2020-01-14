France expects Renault to name new CEO in few days - minister

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday he expected carmaker Renault to name its new chief executive in a few days.

Le Maire also said on French CNews TV that media reports that some Nissan executives wanted to break up the alliance with Renault were “malicious”.

Nissan said on Tuesday it was “in no way” considering dissolving its alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors and that the alliance was the source of Nissan’s competitiveness. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Writing by Matthieu Protard, Editing by Louise Heavens)