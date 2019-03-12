Ex-Nissan's Ghosn won't meet press this week: lawyer

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves at his lawyer Junichiro Hironaka's office in Tokyo, Japan, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn will not hold a highly anticipated news conference until next week at the earliest and is not now planning to attend the carmaker’s shareholders meeting next month, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

“Mr Ghosn wants to have some time to mull over what he’s going to say,” Junichiro Hironaka told reporters outside his Tokyo office after meeting with Ghosn throughout the day.

Ghosn left in the evening without taking questions from reporters.

Released on $9 million bail last week after spending more than 100 days in a Tokyo detention centre, Ghosn faces charges of under-reporting his salary at Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) by about $82 million over nearly a decade - charges he has called “meritless”.