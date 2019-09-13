Former senior Mitsubishi executive set to join rival PSA - source

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A former senior executive at Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi, which is part of an alliance with Nissan and Renault, is set to work at rival PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

Vincent Cobee was Mitsubishi’s head of product strategy until April this year and had previously worked at Nissan . He will join PSA in a sales and marketing post, the source added.

PSA Group declined to comment.

Cobee’s move to PSA Group comes after Arnaud Deboeuf, a senior executive in the troubled Renault-Nissan alliance, joined the rival French carmaker earlier in September. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Sarah White, editing by Richard Lough)