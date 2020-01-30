Renault-Nissan alliance is strong but shares sense of urgency -Senard

YOKOHAMA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The alliance between France’s Renault SA and Japan’s Nissan Motor Co remains strong, but its members share a sense of urgency, the alliance’s chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, said on Thursday.

Senard made the comment at a news briefing that followed a meeting between the two automakers and their junior partner, Mitsubishi Motors Corp, in Japan.

The companies are trying to improve cooperation as they fight to recover from profit routs in the aftermath of the Carlos Ghosn scandal. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by David Dolan and Jason Neely)