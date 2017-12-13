FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Renault says takes 40 pct stake in Challenges magazine
Sections
Featured
After fires, Southern California faces risk of mudslides
environment
After fires, Southern California faces risk of mudslides
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 13, 2017 / 12:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

France's Renault says takes 40 pct stake in Challenges magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - French car maker Renault said on Wednesday it was taking a 40 percent stake in the media group that produces glossy business magazine Challenges.

“Today, French and European commuters spend about two hours in their car every day,” said a Renault statement. “(Challenges group‘s) Claude Perdriel and Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn share the same conviction, that with the development of the connected driverless vehicle, users will have more time to spend on other activities while in the car.”

No price was given. A Renault spokesman said the purchase should be completed early next year. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Brian Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.