France's Renault says takes 40 pct stake in Challenges magazine

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - French car maker Renault said on Wednesday it was taking a 40 percent stake in the media group that produces glossy business magazine Challenges.

“Today, French and European commuters spend about two hours in their car every day,” said a Renault statement. “(Challenges group‘s) Claude Perdriel and Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn share the same conviction, that with the development of the connected driverless vehicle, users will have more time to spend on other activities while in the car.”

No price was given. A Renault spokesman said the purchase should be completed early next year. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Brian Love)