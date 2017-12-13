FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2017 / 11:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Renault to buy stake in magazine Challenges - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault has agreed to buy a large minority stake in business magazine Challenges, Le Figaro reported on Wednesday.

The manufacturer will acquire 40 percent of parent group Sophia under the terms of a deal to be announced later in the day, the newspaper reported on its website, without citing sources. A Renault spokesman declined to comment.

Challenges owner Claude Perdriel has been seeking new investors to fund a capital increase for the struggling business weekly.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.