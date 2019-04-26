Cyclical Consumer Goods
Renault quarterly sales hit by currency, Iran withdrawal

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Renault said first-quarter revenue fell 4.8 percent, weighed down by currency setbacks and the French carmaker’s withdrawal from Iran last year.

Revenue fell to 12.527 billion euros ($13.95 billion) for January-March from 13.155 billion a year earlier, the company said on Friday. On a like-for-like basis excluding currency effects, the decline would have been 2.7 percent.

Renault’s global deliveries fell 5.6 percent to 908,348 vehicles in the quarter. The company’s Iran pullout resulted in a 31 percent decline for its Africa, Middle East and India sales region, while its European sales volume rose 2 percent.

The carmaker reiterated 2019 guidance including higher revenue, positive automotive cash flow and a group operating margin close to 6 percent.

$1 = 0.8981 euros Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

