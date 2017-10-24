Renault Q3 sales rose 15.9 pct, company maintains outlook

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault reported a 15.9 percent increase in third quarter sales from a year ago, and maintained its general financial outlook for higher revenues and profits in 2017.

Renault, whose Japanese partner Nissan said earlier this month that it was suspending domestic production of vehicles for the Japanese market for at least two weeks, posted third quarter revenues of 12.22 billion euros ($14.4 billion).

Analysts polled by Inquiry Financial for Reuters had given a median forecast for third quarter sales of 12.1 billion euros.

Turnover was boosted by growth in the Americas, Europe and Asia, and by solid sales of car models such as ‘ZOE’ and Dacia.

Renault said this month that its position in the electric cars sector, and in making a wider range of vehicles for emerging markets, should help it deliver a 44 percent sales increase by 2022.

The Renault-Nissan alliance has also pledged to double savings to 10 billion euros by 2022.