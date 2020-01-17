Renault reports 3.4% fall in 2019 global sales as China weighs

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - French automaker Renault on Friday reported a 3.4% fall in 2019 worldwide sales to 3.75 million vehicles despite growth in Europe.

Sales grew by 1.3% to 1.94 million units in Europe but fell 17.2% in China, the automaker said in a statement.

Sales fell by 19.3% in Africa, Middle East, India and the Pacific region.

French rival PSA on Thursday reported a 10% fall in 2019 global sales to 3.49 million units, down from a record 3.88 million, hurt by falls in China, the Middle East and Africa. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by Jason Neely)