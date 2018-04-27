FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 5:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Renault revenue growth falters on euro strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault said revenue rose by a smaller-than-expected 0.2 percent in the first quarter, held back by currency effects.

Revenue advanced to 13.155 billion euros ($15.93 billion) in January-March, Renault said on Friday, missing analyst expectations of 13.77 billion euros, based on the median estimate in an Inquiry Financial poll for Reuters.

The stronger euro cut automotive revenue by 4.8 percent, excluding Russian unit AvtoVAZ. The carmaker reiterated its 2018 market outlook and earnings guidance.

$1 = 0.8257 euros Reporting by Laurence Frost

