Renault's H1 vehicle sales up 18.7%, Dacia brand shines

PARIS, July 16 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault on Friday reported a 18.7% increase in worldwide vehicle sales in the first half of the year, rebounding from a 21.3% drop in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

“In an environment still disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Renault Group sold 1,422,600 vehicles in the first half of 2021, up 18.7% on 2020, but down 24.2% on the first half of 2019”, the group said in a statement.

Under Chief Executive Luca de Meo, Renault is slimming down its car ranges and focusing on its most profitable models, and the group said on Friday it was making headway on that front.

Sales of the Renault brand were up 18.5%, at 901,500 units, during the first six months of the year. It was particularly boosted by sales in Europe, and hybrid and electric cars.

The Dacia brand increased its sales by 24.5%, at 262,814 units, and Lada sold 200,219 cars over the period (+51%). (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sarah White)