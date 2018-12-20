Slovenia offers grant to local Renault unit Revoz

LJUBLJANA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Slovenian government will provide a grant of 6 million euros ($6.88 million) to Revoz, the local unit of French automaker Renault, the government said on its Twitter account on Thursday.

The grant is aimed at supporting the start of production of Revoz’s BJA model.

“Total value of the project is 90 million euros and it will be finalised at the end of 2019. We expect 75 new jobs,” the government said in a statement.

Revoz employs about 2,000 people and at present produces Twingo, Smart Forfour and Clio models.