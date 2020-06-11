Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 11, 2020 / 9:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Renault's state-backed loan will help treasury situation -chairman

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - Renault’s recently obtained 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion) loan backed by the French state will help improve the group’s treasury situation, tiding the group over in June and July, Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Thursday.

The loan, which is handled by commercial banks and guaranteed by the government, was meant as a safety net and would be repaid very quickly it Renault ever drew upon it, Senard said.

“The coronavirus pandemic created some major treasury issues,” Senard told a hearing in the lower house of the French parliament.

$1 = 0.8778 euros Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sarah White; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below