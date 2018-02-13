Renault confirms departure of board member Desmarest

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault said on Tuesday that board member Thierry Desmarest would leave the company on Feb. 15, ahead of a meeting at which Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn is expected to appoint a new chief operating officer.

Desmarest’s impending departure was reported earlier this week by Reuters. Sources told Reuters that Chief Performance Officer Thierry Bollore was set to be promoted to second-in-command.

Desmarest’s exit comes amid renewed tensions between Renault and the French government, which has been pressing Ghosn to recruit a second-in-command who could one day succeed him at the helm of the Renault-Nissan alliance.

Renault added that former Total CEO Desmarest wanted to highlight his “full confidence in the strategic decisions and governance of Groupe Renault.” (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Lough)