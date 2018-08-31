Japan's Renesas Electronics considering buying U.S. chip maker -source

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japanese automotive chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp is considering buying U.S. chipmaker Integrated Device Technology Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The potential acquisition, first reported by the Nikkei business daily, comes as Renesas is beefing up its business in chips for self-driving cars.

The Nikkei reported that the deal would be worth as much as $6 billion, becoming one of the largest acquisitions for a Japanese chipmaker.

Renesas declined to provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)