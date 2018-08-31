FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
August 31, 2018 / 9:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Renesas Electronics considering buying U.S. chip maker -source

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japanese automotive chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp is considering buying U.S. chipmaker Integrated Device Technology Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The potential acquisition, first reported by the Nikkei business daily, comes as Renesas is beefing up its business in chips for self-driving cars.

The Nikkei reported that the deal would be worth as much as $6 billion, becoming one of the largest acquisitions for a Japanese chipmaker.

Renesas declined to provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.