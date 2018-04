TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ), a state-backed fund, plans to sell part of its stake in Japanese chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.

INCJ’s stake will be reduced to around 33 percent from 45.6 percent now, NHK said without citing sources.

Representatives for INCJ were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)