Renewables Infrastructure Group makes two French wind farm acquisitions

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) -

* The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) said on Friday it has made two French wind farm acquisitions.

* The firm has acquired a 34.6% equity interest in Fujin, a holding company which owns a portfolio of five operational wind farms in France with a total generation capacity of 87.8 megawatts (MW).

* It has also acquired a 100% interest in the 36 MW Epine wind farm in northern France from investment company TTR Energy and German-based holding company Nordex.

* The acquisitions bring TRIG’s net generating capacity to more than 1.5 gigawatts (GW) and increase the proportion of its portfolio in France to 13% from 10%, the firm said. (Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by Edmund Blair)