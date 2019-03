March 29 (Reuters) - British recycler Renewi Plc on Friday said earnings before interest and tax would take a 25 million euro hit from its continuing problems with soil shipments by its plant in Moerdijk, south of The Hague.

The company added it will record a charge in its full-year results after one of its clients, Interserve, dissolved its holding company as part of a creditor-led rescue. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)