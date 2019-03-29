UPDATE 1-Britain's Renewi sees lower 2020 profit on soil shipment troubles

(Adds details, background)

March 29 (Reuters) - British recycler Renewi Plc said on Friday its operating profit would take a 25 million euro hit from its continuing problems with soil shipments by its plant in Moerdijk, south of The Hague.

Dutch regulators in November requested further soil analysis before any further shipments from Renewi’s plant, which has been running at reduced capacity since mid-2017 as the authorities made frequent inspections.

The company said continuing problems has led it to assume zero shipments from the plant in the next fiscal year.

“We are changing our approach to guidance regarding ATM and we have prudently assumed no such shipments for the purposes of the group’s financial forecasts for the year ending 31 March 2020,” the company said in a statement.

Renewi shares were seen opening down as much as 15 percent, according to a premarket indicator. They have lost more than a two-thirds of their value in the last one year.

Renewi said next year it expected a “strong order book” of domestic and export customers waiting to take the cleaned soil, pending regulatory clearance.

The company, which has been trying to focus on reducing costs after merging with Van Gansewinkel in early 2017, warned on its full-year production and profits in November after the regulators announced a further soil study.

Renewi said it will record a charge in its 2019 results after one of its clients, Interserve, dissolved its holding company as part of a creditor-led rescue.