March 21 (Reuters) - British precision engineering group Renishaw Plc on Thursday cut its full-year profit forecast, saying a slowdown in demand for its products in Asia would continue through the year.

The company now expects adjusted pretax profit between 117 million pounds ($154.70 million) and 135 million pounds, down from its previous expectation of 140 million pounds to 160 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7563 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)