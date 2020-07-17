Company News
July 17, 2020 / 7:30 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

UK's Renishaw raises annual revenue forecast, shares rise

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Renishaw Plc downgraded its annual statutory pretax profit forecast on Friday due to restructuring charges, though the British engineering group raised revenue estimates to 510 million pounds ($640.20 million), sending its shares higher.

The company, which cancelled its dividend last month, said annual statutory pretax profit was expected to come in at 4 million pounds, compared with an earlier forecast of 31 million-41 million pounds.

Revenue was previously expected at the range of 490 million punds to 505 million pounds.

Shares rose 2.3% after the company raised its revenue forecast, hitting their highest level since Feb. 2019.

$1 = 0.7966 pounds Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below