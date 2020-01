Jan 30 (Reuters) - British engineering group Renishaw Plc reported a 83% plunge in first-half pretax profit on Thursday, hurt by weaker demand in the machine tool sector and global uncertainties including the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Statutory profit before tax for the six months ended Dec. 31 fell to 9.9 million pounds ($13.01 million) from 61.6 million pounds a year ago.