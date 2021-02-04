Britain's Renishaw posts interim profit jump, reinstates dividend

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Engineering firm Renishaw on Thursday reported a three-fold jump in profit for the half year as it incurred lower costs from lesser travel and fewer exhibitions during the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to its own cost cuts.

The company posted an adjusted pretax profit of 43.4 million pounds ($59.00 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with 14.3 million pounds a year earlier, while also reinstating an interim dividend of 14 pence per share. ($1 = 0.7356 pounds) (Reporting by Jasmine I S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)