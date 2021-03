March 2 (Reuters) - Engineering firm Renishaw Plc said on Tuesday it was seeking a buyer for itself after the company’s founders said they intended to sell their majority stake in the company.

The company said Executive Chairman David McMurtry and Non-Executive Deputy Chairman John Deer, who together own about 53% of Renishaw, are looking to dispose of their stake. (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)