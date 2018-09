SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A Brazilian unit of AES Corp is considering a bid for a wind farm owned by Renova Energia SA, the Chief Executive Officer for AES Tietê Energia SA said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Reuters, CEO Ítalo Freitas said AES may also join the auction of stakes in wind farm companies to be held by state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Gregorio)