FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Renova Energia board approves Brookfield deal
Sections
Featured
Bubble or breakthrough? Bitcoin keeps central bankers on edge
Future of money
Bubble or breakthrough? Bitcoin keeps central bankers on edge
Exxon revamps refining, chemical operations
Energy & Environment
Exxon revamps refining, chemical operations
Indonesia orders evacuation as alert issued for Bali volcano
Indonesia
Indonesia orders evacuation as alert issued for Bali volcano
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 27, 2017 / 1:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Renova Energia board approves Brookfield deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Renova Energia SA’s board has approved Brookfield Asset Management Inc’s proposal to acquire a controlling stake in the Brazilian renewable energy company for 1.4 billion reais ($433 million), a securities filing showed on Monday.

Brookfield will buy new units, which consist of preferred and common shares, for 6 reais each, according to the filing by Renova stakeholder Light SA. It may pay an extra 1 real per unit, Renova’s most-traded stock, depending on the sale of wind farm Alto Sertao II.

Units of Renova, which is controlled by Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, rose 3.3 percent to 6.95 reais in opening trading on Monday, extending gains this year to 16 percent.

Reuters was first to report the negotiations between Brookfield and Renova in March. The deal, which began with a proposal to acquire a minority stake, evolved into an offer to control the renewable energy company in July.

Shortfalls found in due diligence proceedings reduced the price Brookfield was willing to pay for the company, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Founded in 2001, Renova has struggled with a severe cash crunch since a deal with SunEdison Inc collapsed weeks before that company filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States last year.

The long-awaited Renova sale is part of an asset divestment program that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, or Cemig, began to pay off debt.

$1 = 3.23 reais Reporting by Jake Spring and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jason Neely and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.