SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian renewable energy firm Renova Energia SA said on Monday its Chief Financial Officer, Claudio Ribeiro, had resigned. CEO Cristiano Corrêa de Barros will temporarily oversee the area.

The statement comes after Light S.A. annouced it has sold its 17.17% stake in Renova Energia to an investment fund for a symbolic value of 1 real ($0.2426). ($1 = 4.1221 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by David Evans)