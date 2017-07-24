FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rent-A-Center shunned takeover interest from HIG, Lone Star-sources
July 24, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 22 days ago

Rent-A-Center shunned takeover interest from HIG, Lone Star-sources

Michael Flaherty

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc snubbed takeover interest from private equity firms HIG Capital and Lone Star Funds before it turned down an offer of $800 million from buyout firm Vintage Capital this month, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

HIG and Lone Star did not offer a price for the company, but each said it would pay a premium for the business, the sources said. They asked not to be identified because the expressions of interest in an acquisition were not public.

HIG and Lone Star did not immediately return calls seeking comment. Rent-A-Center declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Mike Stone; Editing by David Gregorio)

