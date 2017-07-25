Hedge fund Marcato tells Rent-A-Center to look at selling itself

BOSTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Marcato Capital Management on Tuesday demanded that Rent-A-Center Inc start the process of selling itself or risk having the activist hedge fund work to throw out board members at next year's annual meeting.

The San Francisco-based investment firm, fresh off a victory at Buffalo Wild Wings, is now throwing its weight behind hedge fund Engaged Capital, which has been urging Rent-A-Center to sell itself for months, arguing that an overhaul could be achieved better in the private market. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)