CORRECTED-Vintage Capital to buy Rent-A-Center in a deal valued at $1.37 bln

(Corrects to show total deal is valued at $1.37 billion, not for $1.37 billion in cash, in headline and first paragraph)

June 18 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc will be acquired by an affiliate of buyout firm Vintage Capital Management in a deal valued at $1.37 billion, including debt, the U.S. furniture retailer said on Monday.

Vintage will buy the company for $15 per Rent-A-Center share, $1 per share above its previous offer price and representing a premium of 25 percent to the stock’s Friday closing price. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)