Dec 18 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc said on Tuesday it terminated its buyout deal with Vintage Capital Management, as the buyout firm did not extend a deadline to close the deal that is yet to get regulatory approval six months after being announced.

In June, Rent-A-Center agreed to be taken private by Vintage Capital in a $1.37 billion deal, including debt, following pressure from activist investors. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)