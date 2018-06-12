FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 2:10 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Vintage Capital raises offer for Rent-A-Center to $14 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Buyout firm Vintage Capital Management on Tuesday sweetened its offer for Rent-A-Center Inc to $14 per share cash, a day after the retailer ended its sale process saying it had not received a satisfactory takeover offer.

Vintage, which had earlier offered $13 per share for the Plano, Texas-based rent-to-own retailer, said the latest offer was its final proposal and would be terminated if not accepted by the company by June 15.

Rent-A-Center’s shares were up 10 percent at $11.89 but well below Vintage’s latest offer. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

