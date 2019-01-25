UK's competition watchdog asks Rentokil to sell assets to clear merger

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said on Friday pest control company Rentokil Initial Plc must sell several large supply contracts to satisfy concerns over its merger with washroom services company Cannon Hygiene.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that the deal is likely to result in higher prices or worse service for customers seeking a single supplier of waste disposal services in the UK. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)