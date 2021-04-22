Rentokil sales rise on disinfection boost, resurge in pest control services

April 22 (Reuters) - Rentokil Initial reported a rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as enhanced hygiene practices during the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for the company’s disinfection services, and its pest control services returned to organic growth.

The provider of hand soaps, sanitizers, deep cleaning and pest control services, said ongoing revenue for the first quarter jumped 15.4% to 711.3 million pounds ($991.05 million), adding that demand for disinfection services is expected to unwind in the year. ($1 = 0.7177 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)