Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industry, Materials and Utilities

Rentokil's third-quarter revenue rises 9.8% on disinfection boost

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Rentokil Initial reported a 9.8% rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as a higher focus on hygiene standards due to the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for its disinfection services.

The pest control company said ongoing revenue was 754.6 million pounds ($992.00 million) for the quarter, underpinned by a 53% jump in the hygiene business.

However, Rentokil said it expects demand for its disinfection services to reduce as businesses return to more normal trading.

$1 = 0.7607 pounds Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up