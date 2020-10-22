Rentokil's third-quarter revenue rises 9.8% on disinfection boost

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Rentokil Initial reported a 9.8% rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as a higher focus on hygiene standards due to the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for its disinfection services.

The pest control company said ongoing revenue was 754.6 million pounds ($992.00 million) for the quarter, underpinned by a 53% jump in the hygiene business.

However, Rentokil said it expects demand for its disinfection services to reduce as businesses return to more normal trading.