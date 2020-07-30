Rentokil Initial first-half profit falls 11% on lockdown hit

July 30 (Reuters) - Pest control firm Rentokil Initial Plc reported an 11% fall in adjusted pretax profit for the first half of this year on Thursday, hit by business and school closures due to coronavirus shutdowns.

The company, which provides commercial pest control and hygiene services, said adjusted pretax profit was 125.6 million pounds ($162.83 million), compared with 141.6 million pounds reported a year ago. ($1 = 0.7714 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)