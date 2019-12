Engie buys Renvico's wind farm portfolio in Italy

ROME, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Engie’s Italian unit said on Thursday it signed a deal to buy Renvico’s wind farm portfolio in Italy from Macquarie-run infrastructure fund MIRA.

The portfolio includes eight wind farms in the central and southern regions of Italy, with a total capacity of 142 megawatts.

“This important operation confirms that Engie Italia is continuing to invest in non-carbon energy generation,” Engie Italia’s CEO Olivier Jacquier said in a statement.