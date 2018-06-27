Spain's Repsol invests $869 million in electricity assets

MADRID, June 27 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol said on Wednesday it had bought the electricity generation and marketing assets of fellow Spanish firm Viesgo for 750 million euros ($868.73 million).

With the deal, Repsol will add 2,350 megawatts (MW) of production capacity, 1,650 MW of which will be in two combined cycle plants and 700 MW of which will be hydro-electric, the company said in a statement.

The deal was struck with Viesgo’s two main shareholders, Macquarie Infrastructure and Wren House Infrastructure, the infrastructure arm of the Kuwait Investment Authority. ($1 = 0.8633 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie)