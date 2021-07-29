Repsol's Q2 income rebounds on higher oil and gas prices

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s Repsol posted an adjusted net profit of 488 mln euros for the second quarter on Thursday, bouncing back from a loss in the same period a year ago thanks to higher oil and gas prices and a pick-up in travel after widespread lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The figure beat an average forecast of 468 million euros ($552.24 million) drawn by the company from a poll of 24 analysts, and compared with a loss of 258 million euros ($305.9 million) in April-June of 2020.