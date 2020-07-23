UPDATE 1-Repsol posts loss, writes down $1.5 bln as COVID-19 sours oil outlook

(Adds detail, background)

By Isla Binnie and Jose Elías Rodríguez

MADRID, July 23 (Reuters) - Spanish oil and gas firm Repsol posted a net loss for the second quarter on Thursday, and wrote down $1.5 billion in assets on expectations of lower oil and gas prices over the next 30 years.

Repsol joins peers including BP and Shell in recalculating the value of its assets and reserves due to the demand-sapping COVID-19 crisis and a widespread shift to low-carbon energy sources.

The 258 million euro ($298.9 million) quarterly adjusted net loss was less deep than an average forecast for 279 million euros given by analysts polled by the company. The reported net loss for the quarter amounted to nearly 2 billion euros.

Repsol said it now expected Brent crude oil prices to average $59.6 per barrel between 2020 and 2050. It had previously forecast Brent crude to reach $87 per barrel by 2035, a higher forecast than most of its rivals.

It also revised down its Henry Hub gas price outlook, calculating an average $3.3 per million British thermal units over the next 30 years, from a previous estimate this would rise to $5/MBTU by 2035.

Brent crude oil rebounded between April and June from depths plumbed during widespread lockdowns in the first quarter, but still closed 38% below its level at the same point last year.

Markets are slowly rebalancing, and prices look set to be around $40 per barrel in the coming months, the International Energy Agency said last week.