MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s Repsol received two cargos from Venezuelan state oil firm company PDVSA in October, its first such delivery since the last quarter of 2017, the oil major said on Tuesday.

Repsol has been reducing its exposure to Venezuela, whose oil-rich economy has sunk into crisis under the government of President Nicolas Maduro. (Reporting by Isla Binnie Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)