CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Aimia, Suncor Energy, TMX Group

May 13 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Aimia, Suncor Energy and TMX Group, on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Aimia Inc : RBC raises to sector perform from outperform * Andlauer Healthcare Group : Scotiabank cuts to sector perform from sector outperform * Suncor Energy Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$30 from C$33 * TCP Energy Corp : BMO cuts to market perform from outperform * TMX Group Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$140 from C$120 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Aimia Inc : TD Securities raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25 * Aimia Inc : RBC raises to sector perform from outperform * Andlauer Healthcare Group : Scotiabank cuts to sector perform from sector outperform * Andlauer Healthcare Group : Scotiabank raises target price to C$30 from C$24 * Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc : CIBC cuts to neutral from outperform * Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$32 from C$27.5 * Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc : RBC raises target price to C$32 from C$26 * Docebo Inc : Eight Capital raises target price to C$26 from C$21 * Docebo Inc : Scotiabank raises target price to C$20 from C$15 * Docebo Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$28 from C$20 * Docebo Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$22 from C$18 * Docebo Inc : TD Securities raises target price to C$25 from C$21 * Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust : BMO cuts target to C$27 from C$29 * Element Fleet Management Corp : Scotiabank cuts target price to C$11.5 from C$12 * European Residential REIT : CIBC cuts target price to C$5 from C$5.5 * First National Financial : National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$29 from C$21 * First National Financial : TD Securities cuts target price to C$32 from C$33 * GFL Environmental Inc : Stifel raises target price to C$28 from C$26 * GFL Environmental Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$28 from C$27 * High Liner Foods Inc : BMO cuts price target to C$7 from C$9.50 * High Liner Foods Inc : Scotiabank cuts target price to C$9 from C$10 * Keyera Corp : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$26 from C$23 * Killam Apartment REIT : BMO cuts price target to C$19.50 from C$21.50 * Optiva Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$23 from C$30 * Optiva Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$26 from C$35 * Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd : BMO cuts price target to C$15 from C$16 * Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd : Scotiabank cuts target price to C$16 from C$16.50 * Park Lawn Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$27 from C$25 * Peyto Exploration & Development : Scotiabank ups to sector outperform from sector perform * Peyto Exploration & Development : Scotiabank raises target to C$4 from C$2.50 * Peyto Exploration & Development Corp : RBC raises target price to C$3 from C$2 * Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc : BMO cuts price target to C$5.50 from C$9.50 * Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$7 from C$8 * Recipe Unlimited Corp : Scotiabank cuts target price to C$14 from C$15.5 * Sabina Gold & Silver Corp : TD Securities raises target price to C$3.25 from C$3 * Suncor Energy Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$30 from C$33 * TCP Energy Corp : BMO cuts to market perform from outperform * TMX Group Ltd : Deutsche Bank raises target price to C$146 from C$125 * TMX Group Ltd : Scotiabank raises target price to C$139 from C$131 * TMX Group Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$140 from C$120 * TMX Group Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$130 from C$125 * Trilogy International Partners Inc : TD Securities cuts PT to C$1.60 from C$2.25 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)