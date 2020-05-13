Healthcare Facilities
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Aimia, Suncor Energy, TMX Group

    May 13 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
Canadian companies, including Aimia, Suncor Energy and TMX Group, on Wednesday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS    
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on
Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
 
     * Aimia Inc         : TD Securities raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25
     * Aimia Inc         : RBC raises to sector perform from outperform
     * Andlauer Healthcare Group         : Scotiabank cuts to sector perform from sector outperform
     * Andlauer Healthcare Group         : Scotiabank raises target price to C$30 from C$24
     * Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc         : CIBC cuts to neutral from outperform
     * Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc         : CIBC raises target price to C$32 from C$27.5
     * Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc         : RBC raises target price to C$32 from C$26
     * Docebo Inc          : Eight Capital raises target price to C$26 from C$21
     * Docebo Inc          : Scotiabank raises target price to C$20 from C$15
     * Docebo Inc          : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$28 from C$20
     * Docebo Inc          : CIBC raises target price to C$22 from C$18
     * Docebo Inc          : TD Securities raises target price to C$25 from C$21
     * Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust         : BMO cuts target to C$27 from C$29
     * Element Fleet Management Corp         : Scotiabank cuts target price to C$11.5 from C$12
     * European Residential REIT          : CIBC cuts target price to C$5 from C$5.5
     * First National Financial        : National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$29 from C$21
     * First National Financial        : TD Securities cuts target price to C$32 from C$33
     * GFL Environmental Inc         : Stifel raises target price to C$28 from C$26
     * GFL Environmental Inc         : CIBC raises target price to C$28 from C$27
     * High Liner Foods Inc         : BMO cuts price target to C$7 from C$9.50
     * High Liner Foods Inc         : Scotiabank cuts target price to C$9 from C$10
     * Keyera Corp         : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$26 from C$23
     * Killam Apartment REIT           : BMO cuts price target to C$19.50 from C$21.50
     * Optiva Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$23 from C$30
     * Optiva Inc         : CIBC cuts target price to C$26 from C$35
     * Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd        : BMO cuts price target to C$15 from C$16
     * Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd        : Scotiabank cuts target price to C$16 from C$16.50
     * Park Lawn Corp         : CIBC raises target price to C$27 from C$25
     * Peyto Exploration & Development         : Scotiabank ups to sector outperform from sector
 perform
     * Peyto Exploration & Development         : Scotiabank raises target to C$4 from C$2.50
     * Peyto Exploration & Development Corp         : RBC raises target price to C$3 from C$2
     * Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc        : BMO cuts price target to C$5.50 from C$9.50
     * Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc        : CIBC cuts target price to C$7 from C$8
     * Recipe Unlimited Corp          : Scotiabank cuts target price to C$14 from C$15.5
     * Sabina Gold & Silver Corp         : TD Securities raises target price to C$3.25 from C$3
     * Suncor Energy Inc        : Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$30 from C$33
     * TCP Energy Corp         : BMO cuts to market perform from outperform
     * TMX Group Ltd       : Deutsche Bank raises target price to C$146 from C$125
     * TMX Group Ltd       : Scotiabank raises target price to C$139 from C$131
     * TMX Group Ltd       : CIBC raises target price to C$140 from C$120
     * TMX Group Ltd       : TD Securities raises target price to C$130 from C$125
     * Trilogy International Partners Inc         : TD Securities cuts PT to C$1.60 from C$2.25
     

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
