CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Artis REIT, Constellation Software, Snc-Lavalin Group

May 11 (Reuters) - Securities analysts on Monday revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Artis REIT, Constellation Software and Snc-Lavalin Group. Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Artis REIT : CIBC cuts target price to C$10.25 from C$12.5 * Badger Daylighting Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$32 from C$35 * Bombardier : TD Securities cuts target price to C$0.45 from C$0.60 * Cascades Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$14 from C$15 * Chartwell Retirement Residences : CIBC cuts target price to C$12 from C$13.75 * Chartwell Retirement Residences : TD Securities cuts TP to C$12 from C$13 * Constellation Software : National Bank of Canada ups TP to C$1,400 from C$1,300 * Crombie REIT : Raymond James raises target price to C$15 from C$12 * Ero Copper Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$17.50 from C$15 * Ero Copper Corp : Scotiabank cuts target price to C$20 from C$21 * Ero Copper Corp : TD Securities raises target price to C$18 from C$14 * GDI Integrated Facility Services : CIBC raises target price to C$34 from C$33 * Great-West Lifeco Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$30 from C$32 * Inter Pipeline Ltd : RBC raises target price to C$13 from C$9 * Lundin Gold Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$14 from C$13 * Morneau Shepell Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$38 from C$33 * Oncolytics Biotech Inc : RBC cuts target price to C$6 from C$9 * Pembina Pipeline : National Bank of Canada ups target price to C$37 from C$32 * Pembina Pipeline Corp : RBC raises target price to C$40 from C$26 * Plaza Retail REIT : CIBC cuts target price to C$3.75 from C$4.25 * Profound Medical Corp : Canaccord Genuity ups target price to C$21 from C$20 * Recipe Unlimited Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$12 from C$13 * Riocan REIT : RBC cuts target price to C$21 from C$23 * Sandstorm Gold Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$14 from C$12.25 * Snc-Lavalin Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$38 from C$41 * Snc-Lavalin Group Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$35 from C$37 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)