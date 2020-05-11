Advanced Medical Equipment
May 11, 2020 / 8:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Artis REIT, Constellation Software, Snc-Lavalin Group

3 Min Read

    May 11 (Reuters) - Securities analysts on Monday revised their ratings and price targets on
several Canadian companies, including Artis REIT, Constellation Software and Snc-Lavalin Group. 
    
    
  HIGHLIGHTS
     * Artis REIT          : CIBC cuts target price to C$10.25 from C$12.5   
     * Constellation Software         : National Bank of Canada ups TP to C$1,400 from C$1,300
     * Profound Medical Corp         : Canaccord Genuity ups target price to C$21 from C$20
     * Snc-Lavalin Group Inc         : CIBC cuts target price to C$35 from C$37
    
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Monday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
     
     * Artis REIT          : CIBC cuts target price to C$10.25 from C$12.5   
     * Badger Daylighting Ltd         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$32 from C$35
     * Bombardier          : TD Securities cuts target price to C$0.45 from C$0.60
     * Cascades Inc         : CIBC cuts target price to C$14 from C$15
     * Chartwell Retirement Residences           : CIBC cuts target price to C$12 from C$13.75
     * Chartwell Retirement Residences           : TD Securities cuts TP to C$12 from C$13
     * Constellation Software         : National Bank of Canada ups TP to C$1,400 from C$1,300
     * Crombie REIT           : Raymond James raises target price to C$15 from C$12
     * Ero Copper Corp         : CIBC raises target price to C$17.50 from C$15
     * Ero Copper Corp         : Scotiabank cuts target price to C$20 from C$21
     * Ero Copper Corp         : TD Securities raises target price to C$18 from C$14
     * GDI Integrated Facility Services         : CIBC raises target price to C$34 from C$33
     * Great-West Lifeco Inc         : CIBC cuts target price to C$30 from C$32
     * Inter Pipeline Ltd         : RBC raises target price to C$13 from C$9
     * Lundin Gold Inc         : CIBC raises target price to C$14 from C$13
     * Morneau Shepell Inc         : CIBC raises target price to C$38 from C$33
     * Oncolytics Biotech Inc         : RBC cuts target price to C$6 from C$9
     * Pembina Pipeline         : National Bank of Canada ups target price to C$37 from C$32
     * Pembina Pipeline Corp         : RBC raises target price to C$40 from C$26
     * Plaza Retail REIT           : CIBC cuts target price to C$3.75 from C$4.25
     * Profound Medical Corp         : Canaccord Genuity ups target price to C$21 from C$20
     * Recipe Unlimited Corp          : CIBC cuts target price to C$12 from C$13
     * Riocan REIT           : RBC cuts target price to C$21 from C$23
     * Sandstorm Gold Ltd         : CIBC raises target price to C$14 from C$12.25
     * Snc-Lavalin Group Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$38 from C$41
     * Snc-Lavalin Group Inc         : CIBC cuts target price to C$35 from C$37
 
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below