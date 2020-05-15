CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Bank of Montreal, CCL Industries, Osisko Gold Royalties

May 15 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Bank of Montreal, CCL Industries and Osisko Gold Royalties, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Bank of Montreal : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$78 from C$76 * CCL Industries Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$49 from C$44 * Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Aurora Cannabis Inc : Cowen and Company cuts price target to C$11 from C$12 * Bank of Montreal : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$78 from C$76 * Bank of Nova Scotia : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$53 from C$57 * Boyd Group Services Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$212 from C$189 * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : National Bank of Canada raises TP to C$87 * Canadian Western Bank : National Bank of Canada raises TP to C$21 from C$20 * CCL Industries Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$49 from C$44 * CCL Industries Inc : RBC cuts target price to C$52 from C$57 * ECN Capital Corp : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$5 from C$4 * Fortuna Silver Mines Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$6 from C$5 * Granite REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$71.50 from C$67.25 * Granite REIT : CIBC raises target price to C$68 from C$64 * Ipl Plastics Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$6 from C$7.50 * Laurentian Bank of Canada : National Bank of Canada cuts TP to C$22 from C$25 * Neo Performance Materials : Canaccord Genuity cuts TP to C$10 from C$11 * Neo Performance Materials : CIBC cuts to neutral rating; cuts TP to C$9 from C$11 * Neptune Wellness Solutions : Cowen and Company raises TP to C$3.75 from C$2.75 * Northland Power Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$33 from C$32 * Oceanagold Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$3 from C$2.5 * Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform * Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd : RBC raises target price to C$15 from C$13.50 * Quebecor Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$29 from C$28 * Quebecor Inc : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$38 from C$37 * Royal Bank of Canada : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$92 from C$94 * Sienna Senior Living Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts TP to C$13.50 from C$17.50 * Sienna Senior Living Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$16.5 from C$17.75 * Sienna Senior Living Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts TP to C$16 from C$17 * Slate Office REIT : CIBC cuts target price to C$5.25 from C$6 * Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd : CIBC cuts TP to C$0.9 from C$0.95 * Toronto-Dominion Bank :National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$61 from C$62 * Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$0.85 from C$0.80 * WPT Industrial REIT : CIBC cuts target price to $13.75 from $14.25 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)