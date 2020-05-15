Healthcare Facilities
May 15, 2020 / 8:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Bank of Montreal, CCL Industries, Osisko Gold Royalties

4 Min Read

    May 15 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
Canadian companies, including Bank of Montreal, CCL Industries and Osisko Gold Royalties, on
Friday. 
    
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
     
     * Aurora Cannabis Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts price target to C$11 from C$12
     * Bank of Montreal         : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$78 from C$76
     * Bank of Nova Scotia         : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$53 from C$57
     * Boyd Group Services Inc         : CIBC raises target price to C$212 from C$189
     * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce        : National Bank of Canada raises TP to C$87 
     * Canadian Western Bank         : National Bank of Canada raises TP to C$21 from C$20
     * CCL Industries Inc          : CIBC raises target price to C$49 from C$44
     * CCL Industries Inc          : RBC cuts target price to C$52 from C$57
     * ECN Capital Corp         : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$5 from C$4
     * Fortuna Silver Mines Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$6 from C$5
     * Granite REIT           : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$71.50 from C$67.25
     * Granite REIT           : CIBC raises target price to C$68 from C$64
     * Ipl Plastics Inc          : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$6 from C$7.50
     * Laurentian Bank of Canada        : National Bank of Canada cuts TP to C$22 from C$25
     * Neo Performance Materials         : Canaccord Genuity cuts TP to C$10 from C$11
     * Neo Performance Materials         : CIBC cuts to neutral rating; cuts TP to C$9 from C$11
     * Neptune Wellness Solutions          : Cowen and Company raises TP to C$3.75 from C$2.75
     * Northland Power Inc         : CIBC raises target price to C$33 from C$32
     * Oceanagold Corp         : CIBC raises target price to C$3 from C$2.5
     * Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd        : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform
     * Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd        : RBC raises target price to C$15 from C$13.50
     * Quebecor Inc          : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$29 from C$28
     * Quebecor Inc          : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$38 from C$37
     * Royal Bank of Canada        : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$92 from C$94
     * Sienna Senior Living Inc         : Canaccord Genuity cuts TP to C$13.50 from C$17.50
     * Sienna Senior Living Inc         : CIBC cuts target price to C$16.5 from C$17.75
     * Sienna Senior Living Inc         : National Bank of Canada cuts TP to C$16 from C$17
     * Slate Office REIT           : CIBC cuts target price to C$5.25 from C$6
     * Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd         : CIBC cuts TP to C$0.9 from C$0.95
     * Toronto-Dominion Bank        :National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$61 from C$62
     * Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd         : CIBC raises target price to C$0.85 from C$0.80
     * WPT Industrial REIT          : CIBC cuts target price to $13.75 from $14.25
 
