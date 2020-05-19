Healthcare Facilities
May 19, 2020 / 7:54 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Boardwalk REIT, Equinox Gold, Fiera Capital

2 Min Read

    May 19 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
Canadian companies, including Boardwalk REIT, Equinox Gold and Fiera Capital, on Tuesday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS     
     * Boardwalk REIT           : National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$38.50 from C$34.50
     * Equinox Gold Corp         : National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$18.50 from C$17.50
     * Fiera Capital Corp         : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$8 from C$7
        
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 

     * Boardwalk REIT           : National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$38.50 from C$34.50
     * Chorus Aviation Inc         : RBC cuts target price to C$4.50 from C$6
     * Endeavour Mining Corp         : National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$42 from C$36
     * Equinox Gold Corp         : National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$18.50 from C$17.50
     * Extendicare Inc         : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$6 from C$7
     * Fiera Capital Corp         : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$8 from C$7
     * Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT           : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$10 
     * Supreme Cannabis Company Inc          : Canaccord Genuity cuts PT to C$0.50 from C$1
     * WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust          : RBC raises PT to $14 from $13.50
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below