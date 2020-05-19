CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Boardwalk REIT, Equinox Gold, Fiera Capital

May 19 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Boardwalk REIT, Equinox Gold and Fiera Capital, on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Boardwalk REIT : National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$38.50 from C$34.50 * Equinox Gold Corp : National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$18.50 from C$17.50 * Fiera Capital Corp : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$8 from C$7 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Boardwalk REIT : National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$38.50 from C$34.50 * Chorus Aviation Inc : RBC cuts target price to C$4.50 from C$6 * Endeavour Mining Corp : National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$42 from C$36 * Equinox Gold Corp : National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$18.50 from C$17.50 * Extendicare Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$6 from C$7 * Fiera Capital Corp : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$8 from C$7 * Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$10 * Supreme Cannabis Company Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts PT to C$0.50 from C$1 * WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust : RBC raises PT to $14 from $13.50 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)