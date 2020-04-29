CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Bombardier, Extendicare, Imperial Oil

April 29 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Bombardier, Extendicare and Imperial Oil on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Bombardier : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * Extendicare Inc : CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer * Imperial Oil Ltd : Citigroup raises to neutral from sell * Suncor Energy Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to C$28 from C$50 * TFI International Inc : Scotiabank raises target price to C$43 from C$41 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Bombardier : RBC cuts target price to C$0.50 from C$3.50 * Bombardier : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * Canada Goose Holdings Inc : BTIG starts with buy rating; price target C$41 * Capstone Mining Corp : BMO raises target price to C$0.90 from C$0.80 * Cenovus Energy Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to C$7 from C$15 * ECN Capital Corp : TD Securities cuts price target to C$6 from C$7 * Equinox Gold : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$17.50 from C$17 * Excellon Resources Inc : PI Financial raises price target to C$1 from C$0.80 * Extendicare Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$8 from C$8.50 * Extendicare Inc : CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer * Great Canadian Gaming : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$35 from C$48 * Heroux Devtek Inc : Laurentian Bank Securities cuts target to C$15 from C$24.50 * Husky Energy Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to C$4 from C$9.5 * Imperial Oil Ltd : Citigroup cuts price target to C$21 from C$31 * Imperial Oil Ltd : Citigroup raises to neutral from sell * Kinaxis Inc : Scotiabank raises target price to C$140 from C$120 * Suncor Energy Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to C$28 from C$50 * TFI International Inc : Scotiabank raises target price to C$43 from C$41 * Torex Gold Resources Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$23.50 from C$25 * Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$13 from C$12 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)