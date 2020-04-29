Healthcare Facilities
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Bombardier, Extendicare, Imperial Oil

    April 29 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
Canadian companies, including Bombardier, Extendicare and Imperial Oil on Wednesday. 
    
     * Bombardier          : RBC cuts target price to C$0.50 from C$3.50
     * Bombardier          : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform 
     * Canada Goose Holdings Inc          : BTIG starts with buy rating; price target C$41
     * Capstone Mining Corp        : BMO raises target price to C$0.90 from C$0.80
     * Cenovus Energy Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to C$7 from C$15
     * ECN Capital Corp         : TD Securities cuts price target to C$6 from C$7
     * Equinox Gold         : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$17.50 from C$17
     * Excellon Resources Inc         : PI Financial raises price target to C$1 from C$0.80
     * Extendicare Inc         : CIBC cuts target price to C$8 from C$8.50
     * Extendicare Inc         : CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer
     * Great Canadian Gaming        : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$35 from C$48
     * Heroux Devtek Inc         : Laurentian Bank Securities cuts target to C$15 from C$24.50
     * Husky Energy Inc         : Citigroup cuts price target to C$4 from C$9.5
     * Imperial Oil Ltd         : Citigroup cuts price target to C$21 from C$31
     * Imperial Oil Ltd         : Citigroup raises to neutral from sell
     * Kinaxis Inc         : Scotiabank raises target price to C$140 from C$120
     * Suncor Energy Inc        : Citigroup cuts price target to C$28 from C$50
     * TFI International Inc          : Scotiabank raises target price to C$43 from C$41
     * Torex Gold Resources Inc         : CIBC cuts target price to C$23.50 from C$25
     * Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd         : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$13 from C$12
 
    

