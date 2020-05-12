CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-BRP, Pinnacle Renewable Energy, TCP Energy

May 12 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including BRP, Pinnacle Renewable Energy and TCP Energy, on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS * BRP Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform * Pinnacle Renewable Energy : National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform * TCP Energy Corp : Jefferies initiates with hold, C$68 target price Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Absolute Software : National Bank of Canada raises TP to C$12 from C$8.50 * Aurora Cannabis Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to C$12 from C$30 * BRP Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform * BRP Inc : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$40 from C$38 * Chartwell Retirement Residences : Canaccord Genuity cuts TP to C$9.75 from C$13 * Chartwell Retirement Residences : National Bank of Canada cuts TP to C$12 * Cronos Group Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to C$6 from C$7 * Element Fleet Management Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$12 from C$13 * First Capital REIT : RBC cuts target price to C$18 from C$20 * Pinnacle Renewable Energy : National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform * Pinnacle Renewable Energy : National Bank of Canada cuts Tp to C$8 from C$13 * Premium Brands Holdings Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$88 from C$86 * Premium Brands Holdings Corp : National Bank of Canada ups TP to C$95 from C$92 * Premium Brands Holdings Corp : RBC raises target price to C$71 from C$65 * SSR Mining Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$27 from C$30 * TCP Energy Corp : Jefferies initiates with hold, C$68 target price * TMX Group Ltd : RBC raises target price to C$148 from C$133 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)