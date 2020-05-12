Healthcare Facilities
May 12, 2020 / 7:45 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-BRP, Pinnacle Renewable Energy, TCP Energy

3 Min Read

    May 12 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
Canadian companies, including BRP, Pinnacle Renewable Energy and TCP Energy, on Tuesday. 
    
    
  HIGHLIGHTS
     * BRP Inc         : National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform
     * Pinnacle Renewable Energy        : National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform
     * TCP Energy Corp         : Jefferies initiates with hold, C$68 target price
    
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
     
     * Absolute Software         : National Bank of Canada raises TP to C$12 from C$8.50
     * Aurora Cannabis Inc         : Cowen and Company cuts target price to C$12 from C$30
     * BRP Inc         : National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform
     * BRP Inc         : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$40 from C$38
     * Chartwell Retirement Residences           : Canaccord Genuity cuts TP to C$9.75 from C$13
     * Chartwell Retirement Residences           : National Bank of Canada cuts TP to C$12 
     * Cronos Group Inc          : Jefferies cuts target price to C$6 from C$7
     * Element Fleet Management Corp         : CIBC cuts target price to C$12 from C$13
     * First Capital REIT           : RBC cuts target price to C$18 from C$20
     * Pinnacle Renewable Energy        : National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform
     * Pinnacle Renewable Energy        : National Bank of Canada cuts Tp to C$8 from C$13
     * Premium Brands Holdings Corp         : CIBC raises target price to C$88 from C$86
     * Premium Brands Holdings Corp         : National Bank of Canada ups TP to C$95 from C$92
     * Premium Brands Holdings Corp         : RBC raises target price to C$71 from C$65
     * SSR Mining Inc          : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$27 from C$30
     * TCP Energy Corp         : Jefferies initiates with hold, C$68 target price
     * TMX Group Ltd       : RBC raises target price to C$148 from C$133
 
         

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below