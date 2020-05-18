CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Hudbay Minerals, MEG Energy, Slate Office REIT

May 18 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Hudbay Minerals, MEG Energy and Slate Office REIT, on Monday. HIGHLIGHTS * Hudbay Minerals Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$5 from C$4.50 * MEG Energy Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$3.50 from C$3 * Slate Office REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$4.50 from C$4 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Automotive Properties REIT : Canaccord Genuity cuts PT to C$9.75 from C$10 * Automotive Properties REIT : TD Securities raises PT to C$10.50 from C$10 * Canwel Building Materials Group : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$3.75 from C$4.75 * Chartwell Retirement Residences : RBC cuts target price to C$11 from C$13 * Chorus Aviation Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$3.25 from C$4.15 * Hudbay Minerals Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$5 from C$4.50 * Hudbay Minerals Inc : National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$4.25 from C$4 * Hudbay Minerals Inc : Scotiabank cuts target price to C$4 from C$4.50 * IPL Plastics Inc : RBC cuts target price to C$5 from C$10 * MEG Energy Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$3.50 from C$3 * Slate Office REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$4.50 from C$4 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)