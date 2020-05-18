Healthcare Facilities
May 18, 2020 / 7:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Hudbay Minerals, MEG Energy, Slate Office REIT

2 Min Read

    May 18 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
Canadian companies, including Hudbay Minerals, MEG Energy and Slate Office REIT, on Monday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS    
     * Hudbay Minerals Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$5 from C$4.50
     * MEG Energy Corp         : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$3.50 from C$3
     * Slate Office REIT           : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$4.50 from C$4
        
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Monday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
    
     * Automotive Properties REIT           : Canaccord Genuity cuts PT to C$9.75 from C$10
     * Automotive Properties REIT           : TD Securities raises PT to C$10.50 from C$10
     * Canwel Building Materials Group         : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$3.75 from C$4.75
     * Chartwell Retirement Residences           : RBC cuts target price to C$11 from C$13
     * Chorus Aviation Inc         : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$3.25 from C$4.15
     * Hudbay Minerals Inc         : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$5 from C$4.50
     * Hudbay Minerals Inc         : National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$4.25 from C$4
     * Hudbay Minerals Inc         : Scotiabank cuts target price to C$4 from C$4.50
     * IPL Plastics Inc          : RBC cuts target price to C$5 from C$10
     * MEG Energy Corp         : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$3.50 from C$3
     * Slate Office REIT           : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$4.50 from C$4
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below