Biotechnology
May 25, 2020 / 8:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Abivax, Floridienne, TGK-1

2 Min Read

    May 25 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several
European companies, including Abivax, Floridienne and TGK-1 on Monday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
     * Abivax SA          : Portzamparc raises PT to EUR 24.7 from EUR 19.2; rating buy
     * Floridienne SA          : KBC Securities raises PT to EUR 235 from EUR 215; rating hold
     * TGK-1          : VTB Capital cuts to hold from buy, target price at RUB 0.013
      
Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Monday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order. 
     
     * Abivax SA          : Portzamparc raises PT to EUR 24.7 from EUR 19.2; rating buy
     * Floridienne SA          : KBC Securities raises PT to EUR 235 from EUR 215; rating hold
     * Incap OYJ           : Inderes raises PT to EUR 14.00 from EUR 13.00; rating increase
     * Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG          : Kepler Cheuvreux raises PT to EUR 20 
     * SGS SA         : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target price to CHF 2,010 from CHF 2,125
     * SRV Yhtiot OYJ            : Inderes cuts PT to EUR 0.65 from EUR 1.05; rating reduce
     * Stadler Rail AG          : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target price to CHF 38 from CHF 39
     * TGK-1          : VTB Capital cuts to hold from buy, target price at RUB 0.013
 

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below