EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Abivax, Floridienne, TGK-1

May 25 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Abivax, Floridienne and TGK-1 on Monday. Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Abivax SA : Portzamparc raises PT to EUR 24.7 from EUR 19.2; rating buy * Floridienne SA : KBC Securities raises PT to EUR 235 from EUR 215; rating hold * Incap OYJ : Inderes raises PT to EUR 14.00 from EUR 13.00; rating increase * Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG : Kepler Cheuvreux raises PT to EUR 20 * SGS SA : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target price to CHF 2,010 from CHF 2,125 * SRV Yhtiot OYJ : Inderes cuts PT to EUR 0.65 from EUR 1.05; rating reduce * Stadler Rail AG : Kepler Cheuvreux cuts target price to CHF 38 from CHF 39 * TGK-1 : VTB Capital cuts to hold from buy, target price at RUB 0.013 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)