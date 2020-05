EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Ambu, BB Biotech, Siemens Healthineers

May 6 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Ambu, BB Biotech and Siemens Healthineers, on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Ambu A/S : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * BB Biotech AG : Baader Helvea raises to add from reduce * Siemens Healthineers AG : JP Morgan raises PT to EUR 40.10 from EUR 31.30 Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Adevinta ASA : JP Morgan cuts target price to NOK 99 from NOK 101 * Aena Sme SA : JP Morgan cuts target price to EUR 111 from EUR 112 * Airbus Group : JP Morgan cuts target price to EUR 51 from EUR 59 * Ambu A/S : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight * Ambu A/S : JP Morgan raises target price to DKK 219 from DKK 212 * BB Biotech AG : Baader Helvea raises to add from reduce * BB Biotech AG : Baader Helvea raises target price to CHF 68 from CHF 65 * BNP Paribas : JP Morgan cuts target price to EUR 45 from EUR 46 * Britvic Plc : JP Morgan cuts target price to 850p from 875p * Campari : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 6.20 from EUR 7.50 * Campari : RBC raises target price to EUR 5.30 from EUR 5.10 * Endesa : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 20.4 from EUR 23.3 * Frontier Developments Plc : Jefferies raises target price to 2,102p from 1,571p * Hargreaves Lansdown : Credit Suisse raises target price to 1350p from 1210p * Hiscox Ltd : JP Morgan cuts target price to 860p from 1,225p * Hugo Boss AG : JP Morgan cuts target price to EUR 41 from EUR 45 * IG Group Holdings Plc : RBC raises target price to 860p from 760p * Kering : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy * Kering : Jefferies cuts target price to EUR 505 from EUR 600 * Palfinger AG : Berenberg cuts target price to EUR 22 from EUR 23 * Pandora : JP Morgan cuts target price to DKK 250 from DKK 280 * RWE AG : Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral * RWE AG : Credit Suisse raises target price to EUR 30 from EUR 29.3 * Siemens Healthineers AG : Credit Suisse raises target to EUR 44 from EUR 36 * Siemens Healthineers AG : JP Morgan raises PT to EUR 40.10 from EUR 31.30 * Total SA : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 43 from EUR 47 * Total SA : Jefferies raises target price to EUR 37 from EUR 33 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)